Paris [France], October 16 (ANI/Sputnik): French Prime Minister Jean Castex paid tribute on Saturday to history teacher Samuel Paty on the first anniversary of his killing by an Islamist, saying the 47-year-old defended France's core values.

"A servant of the Republic was killed. That is why to pay tribute to Samuel Paty means to pay tribute to the Republic and to our fundamental freedoms," Castex said in Paris.

Also Read | US: Four People Injured in Shooting Outside Stadium in Alabama.

The prime minister spoke at a ceremony at the Ministry of Education where a plaque commemorating the teacher was unveiled. The plaque says he was "assassinated by an Islamist terrorist for teaching and defending the Republic's values, including freedom of expression."

Paty was beheaded by a teenager of Chechen origin in October 2020 after showing cartoons of Prophet Mohammad during a class on freedom of expression at a school in the Paris suburbs. Minutes of silence were held in classes across France to honour the slain teacher. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | California: More Than 90 Rattlesnakes Found Under Santa Rosa Home.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)