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Berlin [Germany], April 14 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Tuesday arrived at Berlin for India-Germany Foreign Office consultations.

The visit comes after German Chancellor Fredrich Merz visited India in January 2026.

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In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Berlin said, "Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrives in Berlin for India-Germany Foreign Office consultations. The visit follows Chancellor H.E. Fredrich Merz's successful visit to India in January 2026 and reflects continued regular high-level exchanges between India and Berlin."

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In Berlin, the Foreign Secretary will co-chair the India-Germany Foreign Office Consultations alongside Geza Andreas von Geyr, State Secretary of the German Foreign Office. The discussions would cover diverse domains of bilateral co-operation including trade and investments, defence and security, technology, green energy, development co-operation, education and people-to-people ties as well as global and regional matters of mutual interest. The Foreign Secretary is also expected to meet other dignitaries and senior government officials in both places.

Earlier on Monday, Misri co-chaired the India-France Foreign Office Consultations with Secretary General of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs Martin Briens.

In a post on X, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, "Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri co-chaired the India-France Foreign Office Consultations with Secretary General of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs Martin Briens, holding discussions on a wide range of issues including civil nuclear energy, defence & space, cyber & digital cooperation, AI & innovation and people-to-people & cultural ties, along with global and regional developments."

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Misri also called on French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called on the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot. Discussions covered key areas of bilateral cooperation, ongoing global challenges including the situation in the Middle East."

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Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri embarked a visit to Paris and Berlin from 12-14 April 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)