Fujairah [UAE], April 15 (ANI/WAM): Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi on Friday received a host of Ramadan well-wishers.

Sheikh Hamad also exchanged the holy month greetings with a host of Ramadan well-wishers who prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

Also Read | Bomb Attack on Fumio Kishida: Japan PM Evacuated After Explosion at His Speech Venue in Wakayama (Watch Video).

Among those who came to greet Sheikh Hamad were Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, Director-General of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan FoundationFoundation, Mohammed Al Kaabi, Secretary General of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, and Ashraf Hamdy, Minister plenipotentiary of Commerce and Head of the Economic & Commercial Office, Consulate General of Egypt.

The reception was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and several top officials of the Emirate of Fujairah. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | Indian Economy Projected To Grow at 7% in 2022-23, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman at IMF Meet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)