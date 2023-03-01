New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): As United States Secretary of State Antony J Blinken is set to arrive in India on Wednesday, State Department Spokesperson Zed Tarar on Wednesday said that the motive of G20 is to bring all big economies together at one table and discuss how the countries can grow.

"The main motive of G20 is to bring all big economies together at one table and discuss how the countries can grow and deliberate on various other issues of the world," he said while talking to ANI.

Also Read | Detroit: Repeated Sex Offender Covicted for Sending Sexually Explicit Texts to Minor.

Talking about Indo-Pacific, Tarar said, "We have to keep our relationship strong with Indo-Pacific. We have to work together. The US Government is working towards making policy for the public."

He also said that Blinken will visit today's evening, attend the G20 dinner, and participate in Foreign Ministers Meet and Raisina Dialogue.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Spain: Adopted Pitbull Mauls Elderly Woman to Death in Her Own Home in Valencia.

When asked about the suspected Chinese spy balloon and the reaction of China after US shot down it, State Department Spokesperson said, "I think Biden has given the firm answer to China and you have seen that State Department Secretary Antony Blinken's scheduled visit to China was also cancelled. Biden had also shot down a Chinese balloon which was flying over the US territory for a brief period of time."

Speaking on the Russia-Ukraine war, Tarar said that US does not support the war and for this America is putting pressure on Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Tarar recalled US President Joe Biden's statement in Kyiv and said, "Joe Biden in a clear voice said that we don't support the Russia- Ukraine war for which we are continuing pressure on Putin. We are also supporting Ukraine."

Recently, the Russia-Ukraine conflict marks its first anniversary on February 24, 2023.

Ahead of the first-year anniversary, Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv and said that the win over Ukraine in the war will never be a 'victory' for Russia.

"A dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never be able to erase the people's love of liberty. Brutality will never grind down the will of the free. And Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia. Never," Biden said while addressing a crowd of thousands of people gathered outside the Royal Castle in Warsaw.

Taling about the UNSC reforms, Tarar said, "It's time for a change in UNSC. It's a tough & long process but no one is there in Biden government who says that they don't want to witness change."

He also talked about the recent FBI report on Covid-19. Tarar said that Biden Government is working on tackling future pandemics.

Earlier today, FBI Director Christopher Wray confirmed that the Covid-19 pandemic originated from a lab incident in Wuhan, China.

"FBI Director Christopher Wray confirmed that the Bureau has assessed that the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic likely originated from a lab incident in Wuhan, China," tweeted the FBI.

This development comes after new intelligence had prompted the Energy Department to conclude that an accidental laboratory leak in China most likely caused the novel coronavirus pandemic, reported The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)