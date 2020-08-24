Brasília, August 24: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro threatened to punch a reporter repeatedly in the mouth after being asked about his wife Michelle Bolsonaro's links to an alleged corruption scheme. According to an AFP report, Bolsonaro said, "I so want to pound your mouth with punches," to a reporter from O Globo, when posed the question.

The reporter was part of a group that met Bolsonaro after his regular Sunday visit to the Metropolitan Cathedral in Brasilia. The president reportedly ignored the protests from other journalists after his remarks and left without making any further statement. Twitter Blocks Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's Brasilia Visit Videos; Violates Health Recommendations To Contain Coronavirus Pandemic.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro threatens to punch a reporter repeatedly in the mouth after being asked about his wife's links to an alleged corruption scheme https://t.co/Gx4hItPBjb pic.twitter.com/2uBn72WWpT — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 24, 2020

Last month, Facebook and Twitter took down the accounts of several high-profile supporters and aides of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro following a Supreme Court order. The accounts were reportedly used to target journalists and political opponents of the president, and also reportedly posted about "domestic politics and elections".

Earlier this month, local media reported that the aide, Fabricio Queiroz, deposited 72,000 reais in checks in the first lady’s account between 2011 and 2018. Bolsonaro, on the other hand, has been facing flak for handling the coronavirus situation in his country. Brazil is the second worst-hit nation in the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, Jair Bolsonaro, who was diagnosed with the COVID-19 said that everyone will probably contract coronavirus at some point, "so face up to it".

