Jerusalem, Jan 25 (AP) Gaza's Health Ministry said Israeli fire struck a crowd of people waiting for humanitarian aid at a roundabout in Gaza City on Thursday, killing at least 20 and wounding 150. The Israeli military says it was looking into the reports.

Meanwhile, the death toll from a strike the day before on a crowded shelter in Gaza rose to 12, with over 75 wounded, according to Thomas White, a senior official with the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA.

The agency did not directly blame Israel, which is the only party to the conflict that has tanks. The Israeli military said it has “currently ruled out” that the strike was carried out by its aircraft or artillery but was still investigating. It says the building might have been hit by a Hamas rocket.

The fighting in the southern Gaza town of Khan Younis has isolated its two main hospitals, stranding hundreds of patients and thousands of displaced people inside. A third hospital was evacuated overnight, White said. Thousands of people rushed to escape farther south in recent days, crowding into shelters and tent camps near the border with Egypt.

Here's the latest:

BEIRUT — Gaza's Health Ministry says Israeli fire has hit a crowd of people waiting for humanitarian aid at a roundabout in Gaza City on Thursday, killing at least 20.

Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra says another 150 people were wounded in the attack and that the death toll is likely to rise as dozens of seriously wounded people were brought to the city's Shifa Hospital.

The ministry did not specify what type of weapons were involved. The Israeli military says it is looking into the reports.

Israeli troops and tanks pushed into Gaza City shortly after the ground invasion began and have been battling militants there for nearly two months. The military says it has largely defeated Hamas in northern Gaza but is still facing pockets of resistance.

The offensive has obliterated entire neighbourhoods and caused widespread destruction across northern Gaza, raising concerns over whether the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who heeded Israeli orders to flee south will be able to return.

The north has also been largely cut off from humanitarian aid, even as tens of thousands of people have remained there.

FAUDA' ACTOR WILL BE RELEASED FROM THE HOSPITAL AFTER HE WAS WOUNDED IN GAZA

TEL AVIV — Israeli singer and actor Idan Amedi, known for his role in the popular series “Fauda”, is being released from the hospital Thursday after he was seriously wounded on Jan 8 while his unit was laying explosives to destroy a tunnel in central Gaza.

Six Israeli soldiers were killed in the operation and dozens were injured when a tank shell prematurely ignited the explosives before the soldiers had cleared the area.

“Although I was seriously injured, my spirit is strong,” Amedi said in a news conference upon his release to home rehabilitation. “I refuse to make this injury the story of my life; it's just another milestone. I will come back to sing and act, and with God's help, I will also return to fight for my country.”

Amedi, 35, has been on reserve duty in the Israeli military since Hamas launched its attack on southern Israel on Oct 7. Israel has enlisted roughly 360,000 reserve soldiers from all walks of life in its war against Hamas.

Amedi said he plans to return to act in Fauda after his rehabilitation. “Fauda” follows a team of undercover agents from Israel's domestic security agency, Shin Bet, in their operations against Palestinians. While the show is critically acclaimed, some Palestinians say it trivialises their experience under Israel's open-ended military occupation of the West Bank.

Amedi played Sagi Tzur, a rookie undercover agent, during the series' second to fourth seasons, and is also a successful singer-songwriter in Israel. (AP)

