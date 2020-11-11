Tbilisi [Georgia], November 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Georgia reported 2,911 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking its total to 66,561.

A total of 1,056 of the 2,911 new cases were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health said.

As of Wednesday, 49,811 patients have recovered while 566 others have died, the center said.

Georgia reported the first confirmed case on February. 26. (ANI/Xinhua)

