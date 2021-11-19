Sofia [Bulgaria], November 19 (ANI/Novinite): The German Christmas Bazaar will be opened today at 6 pm in the City Garden in the capital, Teodora Breme, manager of the company, organizer of the bazaar, told BTA.

The difference in this year's 11th German Christmas Bazaar will be the way the bazaar works. Access to its territory will be only with a green certificate. The distance requirement will be met within the bazaar, but masks will not have to be worn, said Theodora Breme. She added that children will be admitted to the bazaar only with an adult companion who has a green certificate.

The aim of the German Christmas Bazaar is to bring to Bulgaria a tradition with its diverse tastes. The motivation to organize these bazaars for so many years consists in the coziness and beauty that I saw years ago in Germany and made me transfer this tradition here as well. The German Christmas Bazaar has found its place in the heart of every Bulgarian. Even after our first edition, which was in 2011, a wave of organization of similar Christmas bazaars throughout Bulgaria began with wooden houses and tents, where people can gather in the time before Christmas. Despite the pandemic, with concern for ourselves and others, we can have a Christmas mood this year, said Theodora Breme.

At the opening tonight, Santa Claus will walk around the bazaar and hand out candy to the youngest visitors. German and Austrian hits performed by Armin Jan Hoffmann will be heard. Born in Vienna, he has lived in Sofia for several years and traditionally transmits the German Christmas spirit to the Bulgarian capital through his songs. There will be many surprises for the visitors at the bazaar, which the organizer of the bazaar keeps secret.

However, it is no secret that traditional German Christmas temptations - the fragrant mulled wine Gluhwein, especially popular in Christmas markets and in the days before Christmas, as well as egg punch, also associated with the Christmas holidays, made from milk, eggs, various spices and brands, rum or wine. The bazaar will also have authentic German beer, various types of sausages, nuts, typical German stoles, which arrive especially for the Christmas bazaar, said Theodora Breme. We will not change our prices, despite the rise in prices of goods. This year, too, Gluhwein will be BGN 3.5, not BGN 5 or 10, Breme stressed. She added that the culinary products offered at the German Christmas Bazaar are prepared in Germany especially for the bazaar. The beer comes from Bavaria, the stalks - from Dresden, the production is prepared especially for our Christmas bazaar. Our range cannot be found in grocery stores in Bulgaria, said Teodora Breme. She promised the visitors of the bazaar a real Christmas mood and culinary temptations for young and old. (ANI/Novinite)

