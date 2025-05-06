Berlin, May 6 (AP) German lawmakers are set to vote on the next chancellor again on Tuesday afternoon, hours after Friedrich Merz failed to win the first round in parliament in a historic defeat.

Merz, the conservative leader, had been expected to smoothly win the vote to become Germany's 10th chancellor since World War II. A candidate for chancellor has never failed to win on the first ballot in post-war Germany.

Merz needed a majority of 316 out of 630 votes in a secret ballot but only received 310 votes — well short of the 328 seats held by his coalition.

The lower house of parliament has 14 days to elect a candidate with an absolute majority.

Merz can run again, but other lawmakers can also throw their hat in the ring. (AP)

