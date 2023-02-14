Berlin, Feb 14 (AP) German police said on Tuesday they have arrested a suspect exactly 35 years after the killing of a young woman during the annual Carnival celebrations in the western city of Cologne.

Police said a 56-year-old man was arrested in the city after new DNA evidence and fresh witness testimony following a TV programme on the cold case that aired in December.

The victim, 24-year-old Petra Nohl, was found strangled on February 14, 1988, in the old town of Cologne.

Carnival celebrations in Cologne attract hundreds of thousands of revelers each year. (AP)

