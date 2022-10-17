Berlin, Oct 17 (AP) The German government said Monday that it is launching a new programme to help to bring about 1,000 people who are at risk of persecution in Afghanistan to Germany each month.

The programme is part of an agreement between the three governing parties. It provides a formal structure for the way German authorities were already handling applications from Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover last year.

Also Read | Fiji To Host World Hindi Conference 2023, Over 1,000 Delegates From Around World To Attend.

Officials said the programme is aimed at Afghan citizens who are at risk because of their work for women's and human rights. Also eligible are journalists, scientists, political activists, judges educators and those persecuted for their gender, sexual orientation or religion.

Germany has given refuge to about 26,000 people from Afghanistan since August 2021. Many of those had previously worked for the German military or police during their deployment in Afghanistan.

Also Read | UK’s New Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt Reverses All of Liz Truss’ Tax Cuts and Scales Back Energy Bill Support Scheme.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the new humanitarian relocation programme is intended to give those persecuted by the Taliban “a bit of home and the chance of a free, self-determined and secure life”.

She acknowledged that it would be a “mammoth task” to implement the programme, including safely getting applicants from Afghanistan to Germany.

“But we won't let up,” she said.

Applicants will need to be nominated for the programme by civil society groups approved by the German government. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)