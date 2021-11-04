Berlin [Germany], November 4 (ANI): Germany on Thursday announced an additional package of 600 million euros (USD 693 million) to crisis-hit Afghanistan.

"Germany has pledged an additional 600 million euro to increase humanitarian assistance & provide funding for international organizations which support Afghans in need," the German Foreign Ministry tweeted.

The German foreign ministry will allocate 350 million euros of the package, while the rest of the contribution will be made by the Federal Ministry of Development and Cooperation.

The package will be sent through partner organizations, including the World Food Program and the United Nations Refugee. Germany expects the aid to cover the needs of Afghans identified by the United Nations and the Red Cross/Red Crescent Movement, according to the ministry.

Countries must unite and act urgently to secure stability in Afghanistan, and a better future for its people, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said last month during a regional conference of the country's neighbours, organized by Iran.

"We can only achieve more stability with a united approach. Together, let us act with determination - and without delay - to help the people of Afghanistan and to secure a better future for all."

The Taliban have taken over Afghanistan in mid-August after twenty years of US military presence.(ANI)

