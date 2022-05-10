Kyiv [Ukraine], May 10 (ANI): German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said that Germany will start reopening its embassy in Ukraine.

She made this announcement during her visit to Kyiv on Tuesday.

Baerbock said the embassy will begin operating and the German ambassador to Kyiv will again be the German representative in Kyiv.

"He believed that our European values of freedom and humanity, make us decadent and weak. Ukrainians have proved that in reality, it is the other way around. Your will for freedom makes you strong," Baerbock said in her remarks.

"And the knowledge that you are fighting for your humanity against an army that knows only cynicism and terror. That is why your struggle marks a turning point in the world dispute between liberal democracy and autocratic regimes," she was quoted as saying by CNN.

Baerbock also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

"My message is clear: the #Ukraine can count on our support - not just militarily, not just today," the German foreign minister said in a tweet after meeting Zelensky.

"We will also be there when this war is over, when Vladimir Putin will have missed his target, when #Ukraine ) shapes its future in #Freiheit. Thank you @ZelenskyyUa for the warm welcome in Kiev," she said in another tweet. (ANI)

