Berlin [Germany], May 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Germany and the United States have signed a joint declaration for climate and energy partnership.

The partnership aimed to "intensify cooperation" on accelerating climate action, developing technologies to speed the energy transition, and promoting energy security, the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action said in a statement on Friday.

The joint declaration was signed by US special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry, who was in Berlin for a meeting of energy and environment ministers from the Group of Seven (G7), and German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck.

Germany aims to achieve climate neutrality by 2045, five years ahead of the previous government's target.

Both Germany and the United States seek to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by or before 2050. (ANI/Xinhua)

