Accra [Ghana], July 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday urges member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to take concerted efforts to root out terrorism in West Africa.

Akufo-Addo, also chairman of the regional bloc, made the call in his opening speech at the 61st Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government in Accra, the Ghanaian capital.

Also Read | Denmark Shooting Updates: Multiple People Shot at Field's Shopping Mall in Copenhagen, One Arrested; Police Urge People To Stay Put and Wait for Assistance.

"Our region continues to be the target of indiscriminate and barbaric terrorist attacks, resulting in the massacre of many innocent victims and the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the targeted countries," said Akufo-Addo.

According to him, the terrorist attacks in West Africa are now not only focusing on the Sahel but also expanding to the coastal states in the subregion.

Also Read | Egypt: 2 Women Killed in Shark Attack Near Red Sea Resort, Says Egyptian Ministry.

He urged the subregion to continue to implement the regional action plan against terrorism and coordinate other related initiatives to defeat the threat of terror and insecurity in West Africa. He said the threats could only be quashed through concerted efforts and the collective resolve to combat the terrorists with a united front, urging the subregional bloc to be ready to go the extra mile to ensure the stability of the community and the various member states.

"This will reinforce our collective response to this destabilizing threat, and our determination in this end must be stronger than ever. Equally unshaken must be our resolve to maintain the stability of our region and its member states," added Akufo-Addo.

The one-day summit, with ECOWAS heads of state and government in attendance, mainly focused on regional and global developments. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)