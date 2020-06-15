Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

World News | Ghana's Health Minister Contracts COVID-19

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 03:56 AM IST
A+
A-
World News | Ghana's Health Minister Contracts COVID-19
World. (File Image)

Accra, Jun 15 (AP) Ghana's president has announced that Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu has contracted COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

In a state broadcast on Sunday night, President Nana Akufo-Addo said the health minister had "contracted the virus in his line of duty" leading the West African nation's fight against COVID-19.

Also Read | Italian Journalist Indro Montanelli's Statue Defaced, Tagged With Words 'Racist', 'Rapist'.

Ghana has one of highest number of confirmed cases in Africa because of its robust testing, with more than 11,400 cases. Health authorities have reported 51 deaths.

News of the health minister's illness further fueled worries as Ghana's universities prepared to reopen Monday so students in their final year of study can take exams.

Also Read | Poland Army 'Accidentally Occupied' Czech Republic Border Region in May Amid Misunderstanding Over COVID-19 Curbs.

"If the health minister is contracting the disease, what is the guarantee that my son will be safe?" said Peter Owusu, who son studies at the University of Cape Coast. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement