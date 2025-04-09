Islamabad, Apr 9 (PTI) A court in Pakistan on Wednesday ordered jailed former premier Imran Khan to appear before it on April 12 in the army headquarters attack case, days after the Supreme Court asked the trial court to expedite the case.

The case was registered following violence by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters on May 9, 2023, against the arrest of party chief Imran Khan. In a rampage, they attacked military installations, including the General Headquarters (GHQ), the principal seat of the army in Rawalpindi.

During a hearing held in Rawalpindi, Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Amjad Ali Shah also summoned 119 accused in the case. Apart from Khan, they also include senior PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The ATC also decided to hold the hearing twice a week in line with the apex court's directive that the GHQ attack case should be concluded within four months.

It also announced that no party will be allowed to delay proceedings without justifiable reasons.

So far, 25 witnesses have recorded their statements in the case and the court has summoned two more witnesses to testify at the next hearing.

Khan has been imprisoned in Adiala Jail Rawalpindi since August 2023, facing scores of cases launched after his government was toppled in April 2022.

