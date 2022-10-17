Islamabad, Oct 17 (PTI) Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Monday stopped short of announcing the date for the proposed mega rally to the federal capital, as he gave the Shehbaz Sharif-led government some more time to announce snap polls and the dissolution of the National Assembly.

Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who made calls for the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March' (real freedom march) earlier this month, made this assertion while addressing a press conference here after his party swept the crucial by-elections held on Sunday.

Also Read | Pakistan By-Elections 2022 Results: Imran Khan Stuns PML-N-Led Ruling Coalition in Bypolls; Wins 6 Out of 8 National Assembly Seats.

“I am giving them time...and will announce a long march any time, which will definitely be held in October. This protest will be very different and nobody will be able to control the masses once they are on roads,” Khan said.

Khan's party won six out of eight National Assembly seats and two out of three provincial assembly seats in Punjab province, in another jolt to the Sharif government.

Also Read | Tax on Cow Farts! New Zealand Wants To Tax Farmers For Their Cows and Sheep’s Burps and Farts.

The main contest was between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Khan's PTI.

Eight seats of the National Assembly (NA) and three of the Punjab provincial assembly fell vacant after the PTI lawmakers resigned following the toppling of Khan's government in April.

Khan, who contested seven National Assembly seats in the crucial by-elections held on Sunday, emerged victorious in six constituencies, building forward momentum in his drive to push the six-month-old PML-N-led government into announcing an early general election.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was defeated on a seat in Karachi by a candidate of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which managed to clinch two National Assembly seats — Multan and Karachi — which were bagged by the PTI in the 2018 general elections.

This will be Khan's second major rally, after the first one, known as the "Azadi Rally," which he had called on May 25, was abruptly called off at the last minute after his party workers arrived at the federal capital.

While exuding satisfaction over the results of the by-elections, the former premier alleged rigging in Karachi's constituency and demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold re-election.

Khan accused his political rival and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif of attempting to delay elections, saying “he (Sharif) is afraid to go to polls because of the PTI's constantly growing popularity.”

During Monday's press conference, Khan came down heavily on the “custodial torture” inflicted on his party's senator Azam Swati for tweeting against the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“He (Swati) was beaten in front of his grandchildren and then was taken to police station where law enforcers handed his custody to agencies, who then subjected him to more torture,” Khan alleged.

“I felt so ashamed that we humiliated our people this way,” he added.

Khan will use his victory to press for early elections, which had been his main demand since his removal from office, but he may not succeed to get snap polls as the coalition government is still strong enough to resist the pressure.

Since his ouster from power through a no-confidence vote, Khan has been campaigning for snap polls and regularly holding rallies.

It helped him to win 15 out of 20 seats of the Punjab assembly in July when by-elections were held.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)