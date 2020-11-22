Washington [US], November 22 (ANI): The global tally of COVID-19 cases has crossed 58 million, according to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University on Sunday.

The global COVID-19 caseload currently stands at 58,095,887.

The global death toll due to COVID-19 had previously crossed the 1.3 million mark, currently standing at 1,379,839.

The tracker further reported that 37,170,883 people have recovered globally from the virus.

The United States continues to be the worst-affected country from the pandemic, as it has recorded over 12,088,409 cases and 255,830 deaths.

India and Brazil are the second and third most affected countries from the COVID-19 pandemic with 9,050,597 cases and 6,052,786 cases respectively.

India also has the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in the world, with 8,478,124 recoveries as of Sunday.

The WHO had declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

