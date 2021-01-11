Baltimore [US], January 11 (ANI): The global coronavirus cases have surpassed the grim milestone of 90 million cases and 1.93 million deaths as per the latest update by Johns Hopkins University.

As of 6.52 am IST, the COVID-19 Dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU), reported that the cases worldwide stand at 90,216,381 and as many as 1,933,487 people have succumbed to the pathogen worldwide.

As many as 49,953,438 patients who tested positive for the virus have recovered from the virus, the live dashboard reported further.

The United States continues to be the most-affected country in the world by the pandemic reporting 22,377,230 cases of the coronavirus and 374,008 deaths across the country. The US also records the most fatalities in the world.

CNN reported that more than 27,000 new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the US in the first 10 days of 2021, citing data from Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 27,163 deaths have been reported as of Sunday afternoon. At this pace, January could have more deaths than December, which saw a record of 77,431 total Covid-19 deaths. April saw the second-highest number of deaths with 60,750 fatalities, the data showed.

India and Brazil continue to be the second and third most-affected countries respectively reporting 10.4 million cases and 8.1 million cases respectively.

Russia and the United Kingdom occupy the fourth and the fifth place of most COVID-19 cases in the world with 3.6 million cases and 3.08million cases respectively, the dashboard reported further.

Sputnik reported that the United Kingdom has raised $1 billion from global donors to fund vaccination campaigns against COVID-19 in developing countries, the UK Foreign Office said Sunday.

The first round of World Health Organization consultations on granting Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V authorisation for emergency use will take place in the latter third of January, Heath Ministry Advisor Sergey Glagolev said according to Sputnik.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country will start from January 16. The decision was taken at a meeting on Saturday in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the status of COVID-19 in the country and preparedness of states and union territories for vaccination against the disease.

In December, the UK announced that a new coronavirus strain was detected in the country, adding that the new variant can be up to 70 per cent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. After the news, many countries suspended travel to and from the UK. There is no evidence that the new strain is more pathogenic. (ANI)

