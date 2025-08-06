Kabul [Afghanistan], August 6 (ANI): A new report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) has stated that the international community has failed to take meaningful action to stop ongoing human rights abuses in Afghanistan since the Taliban took over in 2021, Khaama Press reported.

In a statement released on Tuesday to mark the fourth anniversary of the Taliban's return to power, HRW said that despite extensive documentation of the group's abuses--including bans on girls' education, extreme restrictions on women, suppression of dissent, and arbitrary arrests of journalists--no meaningful accountability mechanism has been established.

As per Khaama Press, the organisation urged the UN Human Rights Council to urgently create an independent international body to monitor, document, and investigate human rights violations committed under Taliban rule.

HRW also called on the European Union to include a proposal for such a mechanism in its upcoming annual resolution to the Human Rights Council, stressing the urgency of an international response.

The statement warned that global inaction has emboldened the Taliban to enforce misogynistic, violent, and authoritarian policies without facing consequences, which has contributed to Afghanistan's deepening humanitarian catastrophe.

According to HRW, since August 2021, the Taliban have intensified their crackdown on women, journalists, and political critics, reversing years of progress in human rights and civil liberties.

The report also noted that the forced deportation of nearly 1.9 million Afghan migrants from Iran and Pakistan, combined with sharp declines in international humanitarian aid, has significantly worsened the crisis in Afghanistan, as per Khaama Press.

Human Rights Watch emphasised that continued passivity by the global community risks legitimising Taliban rule and its abuses.

The organisation called for immediate and coordinated international efforts to hold the Taliban accountable.

Without a comprehensive accountability framework, HRW warned, Afghanistan's human rights situation will continue to deteriorate, leaving millions vulnerable and silencing those who seek justice.

Earlier on August 2, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) released its 68th and final report, as per Tolo News.

https://x.com/SIGARHQ/status/1950926355979194624

The report addresses issues such as US aid to Afghanistan, the situation of women and girls, security, the economy, counter-narcotics efforts, recent developments, SIGAR's monitoring process, the conclusion of its mission, and the role of other US government agencies in overseeing Afghanistan's affairs. (ANI)

