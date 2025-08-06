Bengaluru, August 6: ClearTax, an ITR (Income Tax Return) filing service and solution provider, has fired 25% of its staff, including the freshers. The Indian fintech company announced the latest round of job cuts as part of its restructuring drive. ClearTax layoffs have affected the freshers, who reportedly were hired in June 2025. Several fired software engineers posted on LinkedIn with hashtags saying they were "#OpenToWork" and "#LaidOff".

Tech layoffs in 2025 have affected several employees due to advancement in tech, and major companies from the IT industry have reduced their workforce for various reasons. Amid this, ClearTax employees are the latest victims of business-wide restructuring. Those affected posted on the professional networking platform LinkedIn, sharing their frustration. Microsoft Layoffs: Satya Nadella-Led Tech Giant Cuts More 40 Jobs in Latest Round in Washington State as Part of Regular Business Adjustments.

ClearTax Layoffs Affect 25% Reduction in Workforce

On LinkedIn, one affected employee, Anoop Singh, said he felt "professionally unfair". The 2025 graduate from IIT Guwahati said he shared a pCost that he did not have to. Anoop Singh reportedly posted on LinkedIn, highlighting the layoffs because he did not get a chance to "prove his long-term value." The Software Engineer said he joined ClearTax (working under umbrella name Clear) and became a part of restructuring, where he, along with 25% of the workforce, was laid off. He called it a difficult process when "rug pulled out from under" him at the start of his career.

Another employee, Harshit Swarnkar, posted on LinkedIn, saying, "I was informed that my Software Engineer role at ClearTax is being revoked after two months of joining..." He said he was laid off as part of a difficult business decision that led to company-wide layoffs. Anushka Shagun, another employee affected by the ClearTax layoffs posted her story on LinkedIn.

ClearTax Layoffs: No Statement Issued from the Company Yet

Clear layoffs have allegedly hit the freshers, IITians, after their work in 60 60-day. The ITR service provider has yet to issue any statement regarding the action taken, including its reason. Employees were let go on August 1, 2025, by the company without reason, ending their professional journey. Anoop Singh detailed his experience of ClearTax layoffs, saying he was not looking for any "sympathy" but needed "support and connections."

