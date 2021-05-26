At the 2021 Samsung Electronics Pavilion, the World IT Show held at COEX in Samsung-dong, Seoul on the 21st, visitors are experiencing the quality of Neo QLED 8K. (Photo credit: Samsung Electronics)

Seoul [South Korea], May 26 (ANI/Global Economic): In the first quarter of this year, Korean companies took up more than half of the global TV market and showed off their presence.

LG Electronics leads the premium TV market with more than doubled OLED TV shipments compared to the same period last year in the first quarter of this year. Samsung Electronics, the world's No. 1 company, also sold 10 million QLED TVs this year due to strong sales of its new product called Neo QLED.

According to a survey by market research firm Omdia on Tuesday, LG OLED TV shipments in the first quarter of this year totaled 79,200 units, up 116 per cent compared to the same period last year, the highest sales record of the first quarter.

This is the same number as in the fourth quarter of last year, when the TV market recorded the highest peak season and quarterly peak shipments.

Due to the increase in sales of OLED TVs, LG Electronics recorded 19.2 per cent of the global TV market share based on the amount in the first quarter, reaching an all-time high.

LG Electronics sold a total of 7,279,000 units, including OLED and LCD, in the global market. This is an increase of more than 15 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Samsung Electronics, which has maintained the No. 1 position in TV sales for 15 consecutive years until last year, also ranked first with a 32.9 per cent market share in the first quarter due to strong sales of premium QLED and new Neo QLED TVs. Samsung Electronics' market share is also the highest in the first quarter.

Samsung Electronics sold a total of 11,615,000 units in the first quarter, an increase of 11.1 per cent from the previous year in terms of quantity.

The world market share of the two companies, Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, in the first quarter was 52.1 per cent, overtaking Chinese companies and accounting for the majority.

Korean TVs perform well in overseas markets is due to thier premium quality.

In the first quarter, a total of 2,680,000 QLEDs were sold in the global TV market, an increase of 74.3 per cent from 1.54 million units in the same period last year. Of these, Samsung Electronics' sales volume is about 2,010,000 units.

Meanwhile, in the first quarter, pent up demand continued from the second half of last year, and a total of 51,225,000 units were sold in the global TV market. (ANI)

