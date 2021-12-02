Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 2 (ANI): Karnataka's Department of Higher Education and Bavarian Universities of Germany have decided to join hands together under National Education Policy (NEP-2020) and a schedule of proposed activities has been charted out on Thursday.

In a meeting held at Vidhana Soudha between Dr C N Ashwathanarayana, Minister for Higher Education, representatives of German Consulate and Bavarian-Indian Centre for Business, it was decided to initiate the activities of co-operation in coming February.

Minister Narayana, pointed out, that the government of Karnataka is very keen to internationalise higher education and is willing to collaborate with Bavarian Universities towards achieving its' objective of providing quality education. During the meeting, he also mentioned the recent collaboration of the state achieved with Montgomery of Pennsylvania University, USA to award Twinning Diploma to polytechnic students.

As per the schedule, an online seminar for Bavarian Universities on NEP will be held in February wherein representatives of Karnataka and the German Consulate participate. This will also cover topics on the structure of new degree programmes, multiple entry-exit, Applied learning-teaching & Industry relation and the Internationalisation of higher education.

During the second phase, in the month of April, an online seminar for Karnataka Universities will be conducted on 'experimental learning'. This includes topics on University-Industry cooperation and best practice report and Industry oriented teaching, Minister told.

In the final stage, between July 22-September 22, seminars on 'Opportunities for internationalization under NEP' will be organised. This comprises topics on, exchange on how to set up an international office, Joint dual degree/twinning programme.

Further, a joint framework will be set ready to implement new initiatives of Faculty exchange, Student exchange and Research- Joint PhD.

The Bavarian-Indian Centre for Business and University Cooperation (BayIND) has been entrusted to take up technical aspects of organizing the activities.

Friederich Birgelen, Deputy Consul General, Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany (Bengaluru), Dr H C Jurgen Lehmann, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Bavarian- Indian Centre for Business, Wibke Dorplar, Managing Director, Bavarian- Indian Centre for Business, Dr ThimmeGowda vice-chairman, Karnataka State Higher Education Council were present. (ANI)

