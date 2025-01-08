New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Godavarthi Venkata Srinivas presently serving as the Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Oman, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday

"Godavarthi Venkata Srinivas (IFS: 1993), presently Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman," according to MEA.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

