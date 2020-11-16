Washington DC [US], November 16 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday was quick to take credit as Moderna announced that its Covid-19 vaccine candidate has shown nearly 95 per cent efficacy.

"Another Vaccine just announced. This time by Moderna, 95 per cent effective. For those great "historians", please remember that these great discoveries, which will end the China Plague, all took place on my watch!" Trump tweeted.

After Moderna made the announcement the White House credited US President Trump for the progress of the vaccine which has been shown effective for the treatment of coronavirus.

While thanking Trump, White House Press Secretary McEnany lauded his administration's Operation Warp Speed, under which the advancement was made.

"Thanks to President @realDonaldTrump's highly successful Operation Warp Speed, a second vaccine (Moderna) has shown high efficacy in Phase 3 clinical trial. This news comes just after Pfizer likewise proved successful. Big wins for all," White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany tweeted.

Vice president Mike Pence too tweeted crediting the Trump administration.

"On January 13, 2020 @moderna_tx partnered with President @realDonaldTrump & @NIH to develop a vaccine for the American people! Today, Moderna announced their vaccine is 95% EFFECTIVE! Operation Warp Speed is a success because of the strong leadership of this President!," Pence posted on his Twitter handle.

The tweets by the President and Vice President come after Moderna's announcement and that by US giant Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech mwhich had said a week ago that their vaccine, was found to be more than 90 per cent effective.

President-elect Joe Bidenm however tweeted that although development by Moderna offered "further reason to feel hopeful" while also cautioning that any end to the pandemic remains "months away".

"What was true with the first vaccine remains true with the second: we are still months away. Until then, Americans need to continue to practice social-distancing and mask-wearing to get the virus under control," Biden wrote

The US continues to be the worst affected country by the pandemic, with over 11 million cases of coronavirus. (ANI)

