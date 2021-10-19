Karpathos [Greece], October 19 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted 149 km Southeast of Karpathos, Greece at 0532 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 37.84 km, was initially determined to be at 34.5727 degrees north latitude and 28.3919 degrees east longitude.

Also Read | Youcompany US, Empowers You to Create Your Company in the United States From Anywhere in the World!.

No casualties have been reported yet. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)