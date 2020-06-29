Karachi, Jun 29 (PTI) At least two persons were killed and three others injured in a grenade attack near the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday, media reports said.

Sindh province Governor Imran Ismail condemned the incident.

Also Read | Kerala Technical University Postpones All Exams Due to COVID-19: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 29, 2020.

"Strongly condemn the attack on PSX aimed at tarnishing our relentless war on terror. Have instructed the IG & security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are caught alive & their handlers are accorded exemplary punishments. We shall protect Sindh at all costs," he said on Twitter.

Police have arrived on the spot and surrounded the area.

Also Read | Terror Attack at Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi, 2 Dead; People From Building Being Evacuated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)