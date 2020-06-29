Islamabad, June 29: At least two people have been killed after terrorists attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi on Monday. According to details by Pakistani media, people from the building are being evacuated. The Karachi Stock Exchange has been located at the Stock Exchange Building on I. I. Chundrigar Road since 1947. Prior to this, it was located in Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan.

According to details by a well-known Pakistani website Geo News, the gun and grenade attack at the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi is going on. The report added that at least two civilians have been killed and three have been injured in the terror attack. The report further added that four militants have stormed the PSX building and opened indiscriminate fire there.

The Karachi Stock Exchange has now been consolidated in the Pakistan Stock Exchange, along with the Lahore Stock Exchange and Islamabad Stock Exchange.

