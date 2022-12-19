Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 19 (ANI): Newly appointed Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel today will unveil the urban G20 logo, website, and social media handles in Gandhinagar.

Taking to Twitter, G20 India said, "Shri Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister @CMOGuj will unveil Urban 20 logo, website, and social media handles in Gandhinagar today. Shri @HardeepSPuri, Cabinet Minister @MoHUA_India will join the event virtually. Ahmedabad will host the U20 cycle under #G20India Presidency."

Also Read | ‘Time Traveller’ Makes Chilling Prophecy in TikTok Video, Predicts Discovery of Mysterious Sea Creature in 2047.

G20 India also said that Urban 20 will provide a platform for #G20 cities to facilitate discussions on important issues of urban development including climate change, social inclusion, sustainable mobility, affordable housing, and financing of urban infrastructure to propose collective solutions.

India officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 with an agenda to achieve like here where the country's agenda will be cooperation for sustainable and equitable development for shared global peace and prosperity and capacity building to face emerging global challenges.

Also Read | China: 'Fever Clinics' Doubled in Guangzhou City As Health Officials Predict COVID-19 Peak.

At the closing ceremony of the G20 Summit in Indonesia, PM Modi said that India's presidency will be " inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented."

While giving his address, PM Modi said, "India's G20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented. In the next year, it will be our endeavor that G20 works as a global prime mover to give impetus to collective action."

The G-20 was founded back in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis as a forum for Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to discuss global economic and financial issues.

The Group of Twenty (G-20) comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the United Kingdom, and the United States) and the European Union. The G-20 members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The group focuses on policy coordination between its members in order to achieve global economic stability, and sustainable growth; promote financial regulations that reduce risks and prevent future financial crises, and create a new international financial architecture.

India kickstarted its's first G20 summit in Udaipur where G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said that India's G20 Presidency's focus would be on forging win-win collaborations between developing countries, Global South, and advanced economies.

"Our perspective is that we should have a win-win collaboration between all of us. Developing countries, Global South, and advanced economies," Kant said during a G20 Sherpa meeting in Udaipur. "We need to build new approaches. This is a unique forum for both the developed world and emerging economies. So we need to build approaches to benefit the world on key issues," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)