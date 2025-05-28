Kuwait City [Kuwait], May 28 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir former CM Gulam Nabi Azad, who is part of the BJP MP Baijayant Panda led-delegation was hospitalised in Kuwait due to extreme heat.

In a social media post on X on Tuesday, Azad confirmed the same, further informing that he is recovering well.

"Blessed to share that despite the extreme heat in Kuwait affecting my health, by God's grace I'm doing fine and recovering well. All test results are normal. Thank you all for your concern and prayers -- it truly means a lot!" he said.

BJP MP Baijayant Panda, who is leading the delegation, said his presence will be missed in the next course of the delegation.

Taking to X, Panda said, "Halfway into our delegation's tour, Shri Gulam Nabi Azad has had to be admitted to hospital. He is stable, under medical supervision, and will be undergoing some tests and procedures . His contributions to the meetings in Bahrain and Kuwait were highly impactful, and he is disappointed at being bedridden. We will deeply miss his presence in Saudi Arabia and Algeria.

Additionally, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed concern over Azad's hospitalisation and wished him a speedy recovery.

"Concerned to learn that one of the high-profile delegation members sent out to bolster India's narrative against Pakistani terrorism has been hospitalised in Kuwait. We wish him a speedy recovery," Jairam Ramesh wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the Baijayant Panda-led delegation has reached Saudi Arabia after presenting India's stance against terrorism in Kuwait.

The delegation was welcomed by Maj. Gen. Abdulrahman Alharbi, Chair of the India-Saudi Arabia council Friendship Committee of Shura Council.

"India's stand on terrorism is resolute & uncompromising -- a message we bring to Saudi Arabia with our all-party delegation. Appreciate the warm welcome by H.E. Maj. Gen. Abdulrahman Alharbi, Chair of the - Friendship Committee Shura Council , as we begin key engagements to strengthen our growing partnership." Panda wrote on X.

The all-party delegation led by Baijayant Panda includes BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, Satnam Singh Sandhu, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, and former diplomat Harsh Shringla.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. (ANI)

