Bamako [Mali], August 18 (ANI): Gunfire was heard on Tuesday at an army base near Mali's capital Bamako and the Norwegian Embassy signalled a possible military mutiny underway amid an ongoing political crisis in the Sahel state.

A military spokesman confirmed that gunshots were fired at the base in Kati, but said he did not have any further information, Al Jazeera reported.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the unrest.

Journalist Mohamed Salah told Al Jazeera from Bamako that the situation in Kati was "very confusing", with reports of soldiers putting up barricades in the town and detaining officials.

"The embassy has been notified of a mutiny in the Armed Forces and troops are on their way to Bamako. Norwegians should exercise caution and preferably stay at home until the situation is clear," the Norwegian Embassy said in an alert to its citizens.

In a message to its citizens, the French embassy in the Malian capital said: "Because of serious unrest this morning, August 18, in the city of Bamako, it is recommended to remain at home."

Mali has been mired in a deep political impasse for months as President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita came under fierce pressure from the opposition June 5 Movement to resign.

Al Jazeera's Ahmed Idris, reporting from Abuja in Nigeria, said there are reports that Keita had been taken to a secure location.

"The report we are receiving now is that mutineers have advanced on Kati which is a military zone," he said.

"There are some reports that suggest they are advancing towards Bamako itself, trying to take control of the military command and control centre in Bamako, it could be a coup d'etat, but it's not clear yet," he said. (ANI)

