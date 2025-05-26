Georgetown [Guyana], May 26 (ANI): The all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called upon the Vice-President of Guyana, Bharrat Jagdeo Sunday (local time).

The all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor arrived in Georgetown, Guyana, where it was received with great fervour and enthusiasm by the members of the Indian diaspora.

Also Read | All-Party Delegations Tell World Leaders About India's New Approach to Combat Cross-Border Terrorism From Pakistan.

Upon arrival, Tharoor congratulated the people of Guyana in advance for their Independence day celebrations, and shared the purpose of the visit of the all-party delegation.

Tharoor highlighted in his remarks, "Our message is very clear. We have to stand against terrorism wherever it comes. We have to not only bring the evil killers to justice, but we must also seriously challenge those who are financing them, training them, equipping them, directing them to do their evil."

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Satellite Images Reveal Widespread Damage at Pakistan's Nur Khan Airbase Than Earlier Presumed.

The members of the Indian community and the Indian diaspora in Guyana welcomed the all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor with a resounding applause and enthusiasm. Hailing India's response against acts of terror perpetuated by Pakistan, the members of the Indian community expressed their heartfelt support.

Speaking to ANI, a member of the Indian community said, "We all in Guyana condemn this terrorism and we are all with the citizens of India ... our condolences are with them and we support each and every movement of the Prime Minister Modi for his fierce approach to this particular act of terrorism done by Pakistan".

The all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor comprises of Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayagi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, Bhubaneswar K Lata (all from BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena) and Former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The delegation will project India's national consensus and firm stance on combating terrorism in all its forms. They will carry India's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism to the global community during their outreach.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)