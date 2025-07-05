Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 5 (ANI/WAM): Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, received a delegation from the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, led by Chairman Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, at Al Seef Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting came within the framework of the wise leadership's continued support for national efforts to preserve heritage and strengthen its presence in society.

Also Read | Australia Shocker: Man Tries To Lure 13-Year-Old Boy With PlayStation for Sex, Sentenced 2 Years in Jail.

During the meeting, the strategic framework of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority was reviewed. The framework encompasses over 62 projects and 231 activities, reflecting the Authority's vision to solidify and promote national identity values rooted in heritage across generations.

The strategy aims to nurture talent in heritage and poetry, empower the heritage economy through the support of traditional crafts and industries, and enhance the global presence of Emirati heritage.

Also Read | 'Feels Like Something Divine, Blessing From Past Life': Indian Diaspora Overjoyed After Meeting PM Narendra Modi in Argentina’s Buenos Aires.

Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that safeguarding authentic Emirati heritage and passing it on to future generations is a national and societal responsibility. He said this responsibility reflects the vision of the UAE's leadership and deep-rooted identity, affirming that Emirati heritage will remain a vital and inspiring presence in the lives of the country's youth.

He highlighted that this interest stems from the directives and continued support of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who places great emphasis on Emirati heritage as a fundamental pillar of national identity and a source of inspiration for future generations.

Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the efforts of the Authority and its personnel, commending the initiatives that align with community aspirations and preserve the nation's collective memory. He instructed the expansion of activities and the enhancement of outreach and public communication tools to boost the UAE's cultural presence locally and globally.

He was also briefed on the details of the festival and event plans for the Al Dhafra Region, which annually attracts more than 450,000 visitors. Among the key events is the 21st edition of the Liwa Dates Festival, which draws over 116,000 visitors and is supported by a budget exceeding AED14 million.

The festival supports farmers and productive farms while stimulating economic and tourism activity in the region. It also reinforces the status of the palm tree as a symbol of the UAE's rich heritage.

The event features 23 competitions, including contests for dates and summer fruits, among others, with total prize money exceeding AED8 million. The festival includes dedicated areas for participating entities, traditional markets, productive families and heritage crafts, thereby enhancing community participation and encouraging future generations to uphold traditional customs and values. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)