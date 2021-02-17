Washington, Feb 17 (AP) Vice President Kamala Harris has addressed the people suffering through the loss of heat and electricity in Texas and other states.

Harris said at the top of a live interview Wednesday on NBC's “Today" show that she knows people without electricity can't see her and the president right now.

But she said "the president and I are thinking of them and really hope that we can do everything that is possible through the signing of the emergency orders to get federal relief to support them".

More than three million people were still without power Wednesday morning in Texas and seven other states, according to the poweroutage.us website, which tracks utility outages nationwide. (AP)

