Washington, Jan 22 (AP) At the inaugural prayer service, Right Rev Mariann Budde, the Episcopal bishop of Washington, made a direct appeal to US President Donald Trump to have mercy on the LGBTQ+ community and undocumented migrant workers.

Referencing Trump's belief that he was saved by God from assassination, Budde said, "You have felt the providential hand of a loving God. In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now."

Also Read | Donald Trump 2.0: Marco Rubio Sworn In as US Secretary of State by Vice President JD Vance (Watch Video).

The Trump administration has already issued executive orders rolling back transgender rights and toughening immigration policies.

When he returned to the White House, Trump was asked about the sermon.

Also Read | WHO Regrets US Exit From Global Cooperation on Health, Climate Change Agreement; Hopes Donald Trump Will Reconsider Decision.

"Not too exciting, was it," the president asked as he walked with staff toward the Oval Office.

"I didn't think it was a good service. They could do much better."

The Washington National Cathedral service was largely focused on national unity. Trump and Vice President JD Vance were in attendance with their families, along with House Speaker Mike Johnson and Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth.

In her sermon, Budde said they gathered "to pray for unity as a people and a nation -- not for agreement, political or otherwise -- but for the kind of unity that fosters community across diversity and division".

She added, "Unity is not partisan."

Evangelicals were at the service but not on the programme

More than a dozen religious leaders spoke during the interfaith service, including those from Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist and Hindu traditions.

Notably absent from the invited clergy with speaking roles were conservative evangelicals, who are among President Trump's strongest supporters.

Nonetheless, some of those evangelical supporters were in the pews.

In attendance were Robert Jeffress, a longtime Trump supporter and pastor of Dallas' First Baptist Church; Paula White-Cain, a televangelist and key spiritual adviser during Trump's first term; and Lorenzo Sewell, the pastor of Detroit's 180 Church who gave a spirited benediction at Monday's inauguration.

New kind of inaugural prayer service

The Washington National Cathedral has hosted 10 official inaugural prayer services for presidents of both parties. The tradition dates back to 1933.

However, the latest service had a different emphasis than previous ones. Its focus was on the nation instead of the new administration -- a plan made before Election Day.

"We are in a unique moment in our country's history, and it is time to approach this differently," said Very Rev Randy Hollerith, dean of the Episcopal cathedral, in an October statement.

"This will be a service for all Americans, for the well-being of our nation, for our democracy."

The texts and songs revolved around themes of compassion and togetherness, including a reading from Deuteronomy 10:17-21, which speaks of taking care of orphans and widows and all who are in need.

Sermons at inaugural services have often been given by ministers aligned with the incoming administration. In 2021, Rev William Barber, a progressive civil rights leader, preached before President Joe Biden at the cathedral.

Budde, who gave this year's sermon, has joined other cathedral leaders in criticising Trump previously, rebuking his "racialised rhetoric" and blaming him for inciting violence on January 6, 2021.

Budde was "outraged" in 2020 after Trump staged an appearance in front of St John's Episcopal Church, which is near the White House. He held up a Bible after the area had been cleared of peaceful protesters. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)