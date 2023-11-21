Tel Aviv [Israel], November 21 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Health Ministry cancelled of the need to boil water in Haifa, Israel's third largest city.

On Monday, residents were instructed to boil water before drinking it or using it for food after routine tests found abnormal microbial results.

The water is suitable for drinking and any other use.(ANI/TPS)

