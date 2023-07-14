Tel Aviv [Israel], July 13 (ANI/TPS): Soaring temperatures sent Israelis to seek the comfort of air conditioning or shade while children played in water.

The highest temperatures of 38°-43°C (100°-109°F) were recorded in southern Israel and the Jordan Valley.

Also Read | Senior WA Police Officer Charged with 17 Offences for Having Sex with a 13-year-old Girl; Everything You Need to Know.

The heat wave, which is effecting the Eastern Mediterranean region, is expected to continue beyond the weekend and into the middle of next week.

The Health Ministry of Israel urged the elderly and chronically ill to avoid exposure to the sun and called on the public to drink lots of water to avoid dehydration or heatstrokes. Authorities also banned lighting fires in public areas and placed an aerial firefighting squadron on special alert.

Also Read | UFO Secrets! Republican Congressman Says Humanity 'Can't Handle' Aliens After Classified Unidentified Flying Object Footage.

During feeding time at the Ramat Gan Safari, animals were given special popsicles to beat the heat. Bears received ice cubes containing fish, lions were given frozen ostrich eggs, and other animals were given various frozen fruit treats. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)