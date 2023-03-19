Quetta [Pakistan], March 19 (ANI): After a heavy spell of rains, at least 10 people have been swept away in the Awaran and Zhob areas of Balochistan, Dawn reported citing the disaster management officials.

Of the ten who died in flash floods, eight belonged to a family which was on its way to Kalat from Awaran in a vehicle.

Also Read | Bangladesh Road Accident: Speeding Bus Falls Into Ditch in Madaripur; 17 Killed, 30 Injured.

The family had eight members, including three women, two children, and three men.

To find the bodies, members of the Levies organisation and administrators from Awaran flocked to the area.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Date: When Is Moon Sighting in Your Country? Know Ramzan Start Date in India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Other Countries.

Jummadad Khan, the deputy commissioner of Awaran, informed Dawn by phone that levies had found seven bodies and transported them to a local hospital.

The unfortunate tragedy happened when the family, from Kalat's Surab neighbourhood, was returning home. "Seven out of eight bodies have been sent by the administration via ambulances to their native town (Surab)," he claimed.

At Zhob, at least two people perished on their own.

According to local media reports, several houses were also damaged as a result of heavy rains. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)