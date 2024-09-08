Tel Aviv [Israel], September 8 (ANI/TPS): Hezbollah launched around 50 rockets into northern Israel from Lebanon overnight on Saturday night, mostly targeting the Kiryat Shmona area.

According to the Israel Defence Forces, about 20 rockets were fired at around 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Most were intercepted, though a few landed, causing some damage but no injuries.

One rocket hit a structure and a sidewalk, damaging property, infrastructure, and a parked car, the Kiryat Shmona municipality said.

At 5:35 a.m., Hezbollah launched another barrage of 30 rockets towards the Upper Galilee. The IDF intercepted several rockets, with the remainder falling in open areas. No injuries were reported in this attack either.

In response, the Israeli Air Force targeted Hezbollah military structures in Southern Lebanon, including in Aitaroun, Maroun El Ras, and Yaroun. Israeli drones also eliminated members of the Hezbollah-aligned Amal group operating in Froun while a Hezbollah rocket launcher used to fire at Safed was destroyed in Aynata.

Israeli artillery strikes also hit targets in Odaisseh, Naqoura, Abou Chach, and Tayr Harfa. Despite the damage, no casualties were reported on either side during these exchanges.

According to figures released by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) Hezbollah fired 1,307 rockets at northern Israel in August, an average of 40 rockets daily.

Nearly 80,000 Israelis were forced to evacuate their homes near the Lebanon border when Hezbollah began launching rockets and drones in October. Hezbollah leaders have said they will continue the attacks to prevent Israelis from returning to their homes. The attacks have killed 26 civilians and 20 soldiers on the Israeli side.

Since October 8, Hezbollah has launched more than 6,700 rockets and drones.

Israeli officials have been calling for Hezbollah to be disarmed and removed from southern Lebanon in accordance with UN Security Council resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War. (ANI/TPS)

