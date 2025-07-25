Hiroshima [Japan], July 25 (ANI): The year 2025 marks a significant milestone- 80 years since the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

It is a solemn and memorable year for both cities, especially Hiroshima, which continues to share its message of world peace and the abolition of nuclear weapons.

Also Read | Intel Layoffs: US-Based Chip Giant To Cut Over 24,000 Jobs by End of 2025 and Scrap Global Expansion Plans in Germany, Poland; CEO Lip-Bu Tan Sends Memo to Employees.

To commemorate this occasion, Hiroshima City and its partners are showcasing powerful evidence of the devastation caused by the atomic bomb.

Their goal is to spread the "Hiroshima Spirit" -- a global call for everlasting peace and the complete elimination of nuclear arms.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Maldives, Received by President Mohamed Muizzu Other Senior Leaders (Watch Videos).

As part of these efforts, the interior of the Atomic Bomb Dome -- a place usually off-limits to the public -- has been opened to the media.

This rare access serves as a powerful symbol, offering the world a first-hand look at the remains of the catastrophe. Inside the dome lie broken bricks, collapsed stones, and deformed steel frames, all damaged by the blast.

In 1996, the Atomic Bomb Dome was registered as a UNESCO World Heritage site, standing as a reminder of the horrors of nuclear warfare.

Before the bombing, approximately 6,500 people lived in what is now the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. Today, their remains lie beneath the ground. Every year, citizens gather to offer prayers, saying: "Please sleep peacefully. We shall not repeat the same mistake."

An estimated 1,40,000 people died as a result of the bombing in 1945. As of now, around 2,50,000 survivors -- known as Hibakusha -- are still alive, serving as living witnesses to the tragedy. However, as time passes and survivors age, Hiroshima City is taking steps to preserve their testimonies for future generations.

To ensure these stories live on, the city has introduced a Legacy Successor Training Program, aimed at training younger generations to share the survivors' experiences. Additionally, a ground-breaking AI-based testimony simulation has been developed. It features virtual interviews with six survivors, including 94-year-old Yoshiko Kajimoto. On one side, she appears in a recorded video, while on the other, an interactive AI avatar answers audience questions. The system includes responses to over 900 questions, selected by AI.

Explaining her decision to participate, Ms Kajimoto said, "Even after I am gone, the horror of the atomic bombing must not be forgotten. I want future generations to know and remember. I'm happy to support this project."

Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui emphasized the city's commitment to peace. He said, "To preserve the memory of this tragedy, we are training the next generation to carry on the testimonies. In a world where conflicts still erupt, Hiroshima sends a message of peace and nonviolence."

He also extended a message to India and said, "We received a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, a symbol of nonviolence. I sincerely hope that India will embody this ideal and work toward a peaceful society and the abolition of nuclear weapons."

On August 6, Hiroshima will host a major ceremony to commemorate the anniversary and send a strong message of peace to the world. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)