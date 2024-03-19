New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): The most sacred Holy Buddha Relics and those of his two main disciples, Arahant Sariputta and Maha Moggallana, that travelled for a month from India to Thailand, will return to India today amidst full State honours. The exposition of the Holy relics drew over four million devotees to Thailand informed the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC).

The relics will arrive at Air Force Station Palam, Technical Area (at Palam) on March 19. Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi will receive the relics in a humble ceremony marking their return home, the IBC release said.

On the return journey of the relics, a delegation led by Tashi Gyalson, Chairman LAHDC and a number of monks from the Theravada and Mahayana traditions are accompanying the relics.

The exposition in Thailand drew a phenomenal response. Scenes of winding queues of devotees waiting with offerings since the early hours of the day became a familiar sight as the Holy Relics procession arrived in one city after another, in Thailand, the release also said.

The revered relics' exposition, organised by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), travelled to Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani and Krabi provinces, starting from New Delhi on February 22 and culminating on March 19.

The inauguration of the prayers took place at the central exhibition park of the city and was performed with full grandeur by Vajiralongkorn, the King of Thailand and his Queen, a release said.

The exposition, titled 'Shared Heritage, Shared Values', was also marking the commemoration with respect and honour of the 72nd birthday of the King that falls on July 28.

The relics arrived in Bangkok on February 22, accompanied by an official delegation led by Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar.

Monks from India attended the relics at each of the four locations, along with academicians from different Indian universities who spoke on the relevance of the relics and issues connected with Buddhism, the IBC said in its release. (ANI)

