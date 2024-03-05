A violent clash between Thai and Filipino transgender women erupted on Soi Sukhumvit 11 in Bangkok late Monday night, March 4. The altercation, reportedly instigated by a group of about 20 Filipino trans women, resulted in injuries to both sides and drew a large crowd of supporters. Reportedly, tensions escalated further early Tuesday morning, March 5, resulting in injuries on both sides, including police who intervened to prevent further clashes, ultimately bringing both parties in for questioning at Lumpini station. Videos of the incident, including footage of the attack and ensuing chaos, quickly went viral on social media platforms. Thailand: Thousands of Pilgrims Pay Their Obeisance to Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha, His Two Disciples at Sanam Luang in Bangkok on the Last Day of Holy Exposition (Watch Video).

Violent Clash Erupts Between Thai and Filipino Transgender Women

Fight between Thai and Filipino transgenders allegedly broke out in Bangkok pic.twitter.com/EBAkixnz8n — @ (@anthraxxx781) March 4, 2024

Heavy police presence at police station near #สุขุมวิท11 following hours long hotel standoff between group of Filipino and Thai transgender women. The Filipino suspects are accused of attacking and stealing from a Thai transgender victim and are being moved to the station. https://t.co/tbQNeuVvaa — The Pattaya News Thailand (@The_PattayaNews) March 4, 2024

