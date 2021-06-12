Hong Kong, June 12 (ANI): Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow has been released from prison on Saturday after serving her term for her role in an anti-government protest against the National Security Law.

Chow was jailed for 10 months in December last year for crimes including inciting citizens to take part in an unauthorized assembly, reported NHK World.

She was jailed by Hong Kong lower court last year in December 2020 after she pled guilty to charges of incitement and taking part in an unauthorised assembly, alongside peers Joshua Wong Chi-fung and Ivan Lam Long-yin.

Pro-democracy lawmakers were arrested in the month of October over protests after the draconian national security law was imposed on the city by Beijing. The law criminalises secession, subversion and collusion with foreign forces and carries with it strict prison terms. It came into effect from July 1, 2020.

She was freed today morning. Scores of reporters were waiting as she emerged from a prison vehicle but she left without answering their questions.

Chow was sent to a jail for serious offenders. Her term appears to have been reduced for good behaviour. She came to prominence as a pro-democracy activist during the 2014 Umbrella movement, reported NHK World.

Last August, she was arrested in connection with another case for allegedly colluding with foreign forces and endangering national security. Others, including the Apple Daily newspaper founder Jimmy Lai, were also arrested at that time.

Chow was later granted bail. The investigation of that case is believed to be ongoing. (ANI)

