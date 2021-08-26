Hong Kong, Aug 26 (AP) Hong Kong said Thursday that domestic workers from Indonesia and the Philippines will be allowed to fly into the city starting August 30, a move expected to ease a shortage of helpers in the city.

Hong Kong has approximately 370,000 domestic workers from Indonesia and the Philippines. Flights have been banned from both countries because they were considered high-risk for the coronavirus; under current arrangements, only fully-vaccinated Hong Kong residents from high-risk countries are allowed to enter the city.

Also Read | What Is Havana Syndrome? All You Need To Know About the Mysterious Health Condition Plaguing US Diplomats.

Under the new arrangements, domestic helpers from Indonesia and Philippines must be fully vaccinated and have a working visa before they are allowed into Hong Kong. They must also quarantine for 21 days at a specific hotel, with the costs to be borne by their employers.

Authorities conceded that the number of arrivals will also be restricted.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Imran Khan Calls on International Community for Positive Engagement with Afghanistan.

Hong Kong, with its entry restrictions and social distancing measures, has kept its reported COVID-19 cases to about 12,000, with just 212 deaths.

Indonesia has so far reported over 4 million cases and the Philippines nearly 1.9 million. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)