Hong Kong, July 11 (ANI): The pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong and the fight for other suppressed communities continue to grow globally despite the Chinese crackdown.

After the strict warning by Beijing over organising the 33rd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre, many Hong Kongers feared that history would be erased as they lose freedom of assembly and freedom of expression.

However, the global support from different parts of the world indicates that pro-democracy movements continue to grow, reported European Times.

In order to suppress the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, Beijing has used the stringent national security law to scare off activists. Hundreds were arrested and many of them were sent to jail.

However, pro-democracy forces, human rights activists, and even politicians across the world have decided to carry the torch forward.

It was reflected in the worldwide protest marches and vigils that were held in support of the fight of Hong Kongers for democracy and their civil rights recently.

Hundreds of people in Canada held protests in June this year against the bloody police crackdown on Hong Kongers. They re-enacted scenes of the 2019 confrontations to raise awareness about Chinese brutalities, blaming Beijing for retracting the promise of 'one country, two systems,' reported European Times.

A protester named Tab said, "And it went downhill from there ... Hong Kong has lost its freedom -- freedom of the press, judicial independence, all gone."

Thousands of protesters held a march in London on June 12 to mark the third anniversary of the Hong Kong democracy movement. Calls were made for Hong Kong's freedom during the protest rallies on June 4, which were held to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown. To China's dismay, protesters also demanded justice for Tibetans and Uyghur Muslims, reported European Times.

Activists are holding protests against the autocratic ways of governance by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Professor Feng Chongyi, who fled from Hong Kong, held a protest in Australia to "awake the word" against Chinese autocracy.

"We are here to reaffirm our determination to strive for a better future, peace, and democracy in China, and show the world we will support the Chinese who are fighting for freedom." Even a former Chinese diplomat, Chen Yonglin joined the protesters.

There is growing support for the pro-democracy movement from people as well as influential politicians. Expressing support for the pro-democracy supporters in China and Hong Kong, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said "The efforts of these brave individuals will not be forgotten. While many are no longer able to speak up for themselves, we and many around the world continue to stand up on their behalf and support their peaceful efforts to promote democracy and the rights of individuals." (ANI)

