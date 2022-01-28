Tokyo [Japan], January 28 (ANI): One hostage has died while another remained unconscious in the hospital after Japanese police arrested a man in a standoff near Tokyo on Friday morning.

A 66-year-old man attacked three medical workers making a visit to his home near Tokyo on Thursday night, shooting at least one of them, police said, adding that the hostage was later confirmed dead, Kyodo News reported.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as 44-year-old doctor Junichi Suzuki, Kyodo News reported. The shot medical worker, a 41-year-old physiotherapist, remains unconscious.

The three visited the house around 9 pm on Thursday, apparently to express condolences over the recent death of the suspect's mother. They were in charge of home medical care for the mother, Kyodo reported citing investigative sources. (ANI)

