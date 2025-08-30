Tel Aviv [Israel] August 30 (ANI/TPS): The Houthis in Yemen have confirmed that their Prime Minister Ghalib al-Rahawi and a number of his ministers were eliminated during an Israeli airstrike on Thursday.

"The Israeli enemy targeted the prime minister and several ministers during a routine government workshop to evaluate its activity and performance over the past year," the Houthi presidency said in a statement broadcast on Houthi-run television.

Israel has yet to comment on today's announcement. However, officials said on Thursday that the IAF had targeted Houthi leaders days after the terrorist group fired a missile containing a new type of cluster sub-munition against Israel. (ANI/TPS)

