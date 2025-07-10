Sanaa [Yemen], July 10 (ANI): Houthi rebels in Yemen attempted to strike Israel's Ben Gurion airport with a ballistic missile after sinking two commercial vessels in the Red Sea this week, stepping up military pressure in support of Palestinians amid ongoing Israeli operations in Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Thursday that the group had carried out a "qualitative military operation" targeting Israel. The Israeli military confirmed the attempted strike but said it had intercepted the missile, according to Al Jazeera.

The latest escalation follows a series of maritime attacks by the Houthis. On Tuesday, the group struck and sank the Eternity C, with 25 crew members onboard. According to Aspides, the European Union's naval task force patrolling the Red Sea, ten of the crew were pulled out of the water alive, while 11 remain missing. Six of them are believed to be held by the Houthis.

Saree said on Wednesday that the Houthis had "moved to rescue a number of the ship's crew, provide them with medical care and transport them to a safe location," Al Jazeera reported.

However, the United States embassy in Yemen countered that claim, accusing the rebels of abducting the sailors. In a statement posted on X, the embassy alleged the Houthis had "killed their shipmates, sunk their ship and hampered rescue efforts."

The Eternity C sinking came a day after another ship, the Magic Seas, was also struck and sunk. All crew members from the Magic Seas were rescued. The attacks are part of a broader campaign the Houthis launched in November 2023, which has targeted more than 100 vessels so far, Al Jazeera stated.

Following Sunday's strike, the Houthis declared that ships owned by companies with ties to Israel were a "legitimate target" and vowed to "prevent Israeli navigation in the Red and Arabian Seas ... until the aggression against Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted."

In response, late on Sunday, Israel carried out retaliatory strikes in Yemen, bombing the ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa, and as-Salif, as well as the Ras Qantib power plant. Missiles had been fired by the Houthis toward Israeli territory prior to the strikes, Al Jazeera reported.

Israel also claimed it struck the Galaxy Leader, a vessel seized by the Houthis in late 2023 and held at Ras Isa port. The Houthis had detained 25 crew members from the Galaxy Leader for 430 days before releasing them in January this year, according to Al Jazeera. (ANI)

