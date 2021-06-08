Washington, Jun 8 (PTI) Hundreds of volunteers of a Hindu non-profit body in the US have actively participated in a successful COVID-19 vaccine programme that has administered jabs to millions of Americans in 27 states and 198 urban centres across the country, according to the organisation.

So far more than 171 million Americans have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, with nearly 130 million having both doses. The gigantic operation depended on a large number of volunteers across the country.

Volunteers from Hindu Swayamsevak Sangha (HSS), a non-profit body, enthusiastically participated in the vaccine programme helping hundreds and thousands of people get vaccinated in 27 states and 198 urban centres nationwide, a media release said on Monday.

HSS volunteers offered “Vaccination Sewa” in their communities.

The core concept was to ensure equitable access to vaccination and that everyone stays safe and healthy, the release said, adding that its volunteers reached out to communities, brought awareness on COVID-19 related vaccination, and helped the vaccination centres to make the regional programme successful.

In coordination with FEMA Region III in Philadelphia, the non-profit body organised a campaign, “Sewa with FEMA.”

It coordinated volunteers from 25 local Indian Associations and Hindu Temples who helped register, screen people, assist people with disabilities and conducted post-vaccination observation. “

They are incredibly eager to be here, and they have the drive to volunteer for a community that some of them are not even a part of,” said Justice Colbert, emergency management specialist at FEMA Region III.

HSS and Sewa jointly deployed 351 volunteers logging 2,400 hours of support at the Center City Vaccination Center and 21 volunteers providing 98.5 hours at the Esperanza Community Vaccination Center, it said.

In Greenbelt, Maryland, collaborating with seven Indian organisations, HSS supported FEMA in the ongoing vaccination drive. Close to 100 volunteers worked for 200 hours.

In Charlotte, North Carolina, HSS coordinated with Sewa International, Uniting the Church, and Transforming the City while supporting the vaccination centre authorities to help people with wheelchair assistance.

Mayors' offices for Schaumburg Township and Hoffman Estates Village, near Chicago, Illinois, collaborated with HSS to organise vaccination drives of 900 vaccination per event. 23 HSS volunteers helped in making sure that these drives ran smoothly and successfully.

In San Antonio and Dallas, Texas, over 200 HSS volunteers collaborated with Sewa International, mayors' offices, interfaith organisations, FEMA, Collin County officials, and local pharmacists and organised vaccination camps over four weeks.

“One unique feature was that HSS volunteers provided vaccination access to minority Nepali and Bhutanese communities with limited mobility due to lack of cars or driving skills,” the release said.

In Oregon, 60 HSS volunteers work closely with FEMA, All4Oregon organisation, and Sewa International. They have committed their time and work until June 2021, it added.

In Denver, Colorado, in collaboration with the Governor's Office, Sewa International, Hindu Temple, and Cultural Center of the Rockies, and Colorado Community Clinic, HSS conducted Moderna vaccination drives over two weekends and vaccinated over 400 people doses 1 and 2. More than 50 volunteers participated, and two mayors visited the vaccination clinic.

In the North Hollywood area of Los Angeles, California, HSS collaborated with the local Hindu temple, “AshtaLakshmi Temple,” to coordinate a local vaccination drive. Similarly, HSS New Jersey Chapter volunteers worked at Umiya Mata Mandir, helping 400 adults get vaccinated.

In Troy, Michigan, HSS partnered with Sewa International and Walgreens for a community vaccination drive. During this event, 105 residents were vaccinated, the media release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)